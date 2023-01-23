West Virginia’s judiciary changed — in a big way — forever in 2022

By Matt Harvey, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In legal circles, 2022 will go down as the year West Virginia added a new appeals court.

Long sought after by many but opposed by many others, the Intermediate Court of Appeals finally became a reality.

Work behind the scenes went on for months before the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia became a reality in July.

Judge Dan Greear was chosen as the chief judge to serve all of 2022 and 2023, to be followed in that role by Judge Tom Scarr in 2024 and Judge Charles Lorensen in 2025.

As the first three judges to sit on the court, they were appointed by Gov. Jim Justice…

