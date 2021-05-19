West Virginia’s Cabell County Public Library named national medal winner

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — While the Marshall University men’s soccer team was being honored Tuesday for winning the national championship, the Cabell County Public Library was also receiving national attention.

“We are greatly honored to have been named a National Medal Winner for Library Service,” said Judy Rule, the library’s director. “This week is full of good news for Huntington with Marshall’s men’s soccer team winning the national title and the public library winning the National Medal. We are so proud of our library, our community and our state.”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced Tuesday that the library was one of six recipients of the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Over the past 27 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families and communities, the organization said in a news release.

“It is an honor and pleasure to honor these six recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Museum and Library Service,” IMLS Director Crosby Kemper said in the release. “Through their programs, services and community relationships, these institutions exemplify the ongoing excellence of our nations’ museums and libraries across the country, as well as their extraordinary efforts this past year to serve, heal and bring us together.” …

