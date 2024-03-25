West Virginians for Affordable Health Care to Honor Barbara Fleischauer with Rockefeller Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (WVAHC) has announced it is recognizing Barbara Fleischauer with the distinguished Rockefeller Award for her lifetime contributions to improving access to health care for West Virginians.

“Barbara Fleischauer served in the WV House of Delegates for over 20 years where she sponsored and passed important legislation protecting the rights of women and children; expanding healthcare; advancing civil rights; and improving benefits for veterans and disabled Mountaineers,” said Ellen Allen, executive director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.

The Rockefeller Award, named in honor of former West Virginia Senator Jay Rockefeller, is given annually to an individual for their work, dedication and inspiring efforts to ensure that every West Virginian has access to affordable and quality healthcare coverage.

Some of Fleischauer’s most notable and enduring achievements in advancing health care include capping insulin costs, increasing access to medical care in rural West Virginia, increasing funding and insurance coverage for children with autism and creation of the Office of Oral Health.

For these lifetime achievements, among many others, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care will honor former Delegate Fleischauer with the distinguished Rockefeller Award at The Woman’s Club of Charleston on Thursday, May 16.

The reception will begin at 5:30 followed by dinner with the awards ceremony immediately following. Dinner will include vegan, vegetarian, and meat options.

You may purchase tickets here https://www.wvahc.org/honoring_barbara_fleischauer