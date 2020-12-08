West Virginian and world famous pilot, General Chuck Yeager dead at 97

The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Chuck Yeager — who journeyed from a tiny community on the Mud River in West Virginia to become the first pilot to break the sound barrier — died Monday night at age 97.

Yeager’s wife Victoria announced his passing on Twitter.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9 p.m. ET,” Victoria Yeager wrote. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

A fighter pilot in World War II who once downed five enemy aircraft in a single mission and was shot down himself over France, Yeager achieved his greatest fame piloting “Glamorous Glennis,” an aircraft named after his first wife. In that aircraft, Yeager reached Mach 1 on Oct. 14, 1947 over Rogers Dry Lake in the Mojave Desert. He was the first to achieve that speed and later was able to fly faster than Mach 2…

