West Virginia Wildlife Calendar makes great gift for hunters and anglers

Release from West Virginia Division of Natural Resources:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Incredible paintings of native wildlife aren’t the only reason the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ award-winning calendar is a best seller every year. Known for its high-quality artwork, the annual publication also includes facts and information hunters and anglers need to plan outdoor adventures and family outings around the state.

“Our calendar is a one-stop shop for figuring out when and where to go hunting and fishing in West Virginia and includes a lot of interesting facts about our state’s wildlife,” said Scott Warner, assistant chief of wildlife diversity for the WVDNR. “Whether you hunt, fish or just love wildlife, this calendar has something in there for everybody.”

Warner says hunters and anglers often use the calendar as a daily planner and to remind them when to buy their hunting and fishing licenses and stamps. It also includes information about moon phases, sunrises and sunsets, hunting season dates, articles about research projects and recruitment opportunities and special events throughout the year.

“If you have friends or family members who hunt and fish and don’t know what to get them for Christmas, this calendar makes a great gift,” Warner said.

To purchase a 2021 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar, find a list of available retail locations or download a mail-in order form, visit wvdnr.gov/wildlife/wildlifecalendar.shtm. Proceeds fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs, such as school-based education initiatives.