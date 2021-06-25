West Virginia: Where to find a honey that is pure and intense

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Many local residents who love the sweet taste of honey don’t realize that West Virginia is one of the best places in the country to make the sticky delight.

Honey that is produced in the Mountain State is known for its intense flavor, which changes yearly depending on the pollen and growth in the spring. These days, residents in West Virginia are capable of making a living derived solely from bee-keeping.

Two local businesses, S&T Bees in downtown Elkins, and Mountain State Honey Company in Parsons, proudly produce honey for both locals and to those who live out of the area.

“West Virginia is one of the best places that you can keep bees because you don’t have the environmental effects like pollution and things like that,” said Stephanie Bender, owner of S&T Bees. “A lot of my customers come from all over the state, mostly because there are just not a whole lot of places you can go to get what we sell and take classes. A lot of people want to put their hands on stuff before they buy it out of a catalog or online.” …

