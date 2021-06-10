West Virginia voting rights advocates seek to sway Manchin

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia advocates pushing to pass the “For The People” voting rights act say they will continue to try and convince U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin why the bill is necessary — and they may even make an appeal to his ego.

The advocates spoke out during a video call Wednesday organized by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Manchin, D-W.Va., released an op-ed last week expressing his opposition to the “For The People Act” currently before the Senate. The legislation addresses enhancements for voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government.

Manchin called the act “too partisan,” and stated “voting rights legislation must be the result of both Democrats and Republicans coming together to find a pathway forward or we risk further dividing and destroying the republic we swore to protect and defend as elected officials.” …

