West Virginia University Medicine performs state’s first heart transplant

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Surgeons at the West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute and the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance performed West Virginia’s first heart transplant on Saturday.

Robert Parsons, 61, of Chesapeake, Ohio, received the transplanted heart in the inaugural procedure.

“Today marks a new chapter for transplantation in West Virginia,” said Michael Shullo, associate vice president of transplant services for WVU Medicine and leader of the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance. “This is the culmination of a tremendous team effort to support access to organ transplantation for all West Virginians and patients from our surrounding regions.”

The operation took a total of six hours and concluded at noon Saturday. By 4 p.m., Parsons was stable and taken off the ventilator. He was sitting up and visiting with his siblings from Huntington. …

