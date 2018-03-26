WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the face of the national opioid epidemic, the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services will launch its minor in addiction studies beginning in the fall of 2018. The minor, open to undergraduate students in all academic disciplines, will provide students with a broad-based view of addiction theories, assessment and treatment to prepare them for employment in substance use disorder treatment and related settings.

“There is a clear need in our State and nation for professionals who can address the unique needs of individuals and families who are coping with substance use disorders,” said CEHS Dean Gypsy Denzine. “We created the minor in addiction studies to provide students in a variety of fields with the necessary skills to make a difference in this area of great need.”

The addiction studies minor will consist of five courses for a total of 15 credit hours and includes courses titled Introduction to Addiction Studies, Addiction Screening & Assessment, Addiction Counseling Techniques, Families & Addiction, and the Addiction Studies Capstone. The minor can be added to a student’s academic major or selected as one of the three minors for the University’s major in Multidisciplinary Studies.

Read the entire article: https://wvutoday.wvu.edu/stories/2018/03/26/west-virginia-university-launches-minor-in-addiction-studies-to-combat-the-nation-s-opioid-crisis

See more from WVU Today