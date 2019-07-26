West Virginia University announces rural telehealth program

From The Herald Dispatch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A researcher at West Virginia University is heading up a telehealth program to quickly connect people in rural areas with medical care.

The college announced the year-long pilot Thursday and said it will start this fall.

Participants will have recently left a long-term care center and will be given devices to track certain health indicators. If there’s an issue with a person’s health, a nurse will be immediately notified to address the problem. …

