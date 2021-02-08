West Virginia twins both graduated Yale and are now at Harvard, they’ve already published work on Alzheimer’s, addiction

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Drew Gupta, now in Harvard Medical School after graduating Yale, said when he’s felt like an imposter — like he wasn’t good enough to be where he is — someone nearby reassured him that he belonged.

These colleges did, after all, let in Arka, his identical twin.

Arka’s at Harvard Law.

They had competed at Charleston’s George Washington High. Arka was the student body president, among several other youth leadership positions he held.

But Arka said his grade point average was .0002 points lower than Drew’s, so Drew was George Washington’s valedictorian and Arka came in second.

“I think we viewed competition not as ‘Oh, I’m better than you!’ or, whatever, ‘You’re worse off!’ or something like that,” Drew said.

“I think we used competition in the sense that we would use each other as inspiration and realize like, ‘OK, this guy — same exact genetics, same exact gene pool, same exact upbringing, if he’s doing well and he’s working hard I have no excuse, I have no reason to slack off, I should also be working just as hard.’” …

