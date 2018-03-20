West Virginia Treasurer’s Office working on alternative banking solutions for medical marijuana program

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office is working to find alternative banking solutions for the state’s medical marijuana program.

In January, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole Memo, which provided guidance on priorities where law enforcement and prosecutors should focus their efforts concerning marijuana prosecutions.

The West Virginia Treasurer’s Office received notice from its banking vendors that they would not accept deposits related to the sales, fees, licenses or taxes related to state-sanctioned marijuana sales.

