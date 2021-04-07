West Virginia teen continues to advocate for children of foster care, expands personal platform to national level

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Very poignantly and matter of fact, 12-year-old Aryonna Martin assured that helping children of foster care is a true part of her, a passion driven from deep in her soul.

“A title doesn’t define what I do,” she said.

Though she wears the crown as Miss USA National Pre-Teen West Virginia, Martin’s drive to help others, specifically those in foster care, goes far beyond her role as a titleholder. Martin is a national junior ambassador for Comfort Cases, a role she’s taken very seriously since becoming the first junior ambassador five years ago, and her work in the field has only grown since then.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin realized the need was only growing more, her work for Comfort Cases never stopping and her platform growing as she recently added the Educate to Advocate campaign to spread the word of Comfort Cases…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/local-teen-continues-to-advocate-for-children-of-foster-care-expands-personal-platform-to-national/article_90a9877e-01f8-5ff6-b1bc-ecca8a68194b.html