West Virginia Symphony Orchestra announces the release of two streaming young people’s concerts for educators, students

Release from The WV Symphony Orchestra:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) announces the release of two Young People’s Concerts for on-demand streaming for educators and students across the state. Symphonic Safari and Great Composers Make History when online Friday.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring two different Young People’s Concerts to educators and students around our state during this trying time,” said WVSO President Joe Tackett. “Both programs are educational, full of great pieces of music and are sure to brighten classrooms.”

Recorded from the Culture Center stage in January 2021, members of the WVSO led by Music Director Lawrence Loh present Great Composers Make History. This featured programfocuses on celebrating important works of music by influential composers of color—Scott Joplin, George Walker, Jessie Montgomery, Quinn Mason, and William Grant Still.

Symphonic Safari, originally recorded in November 2019, once again brings Loh leading the WVSO in performing works by Elgar, Strauss, Rimsky-Korsakov, Rossini and others. MazeToons Illustrator Joe Wos accompanies the orchestra and draws cartoons of some of our favorite creatures as they are projected onto a large screen over the orchestra.

Educators interested in accessing the digital, on-demand concerts should visit wvsymphony.org/ypc or contact Betty King at 304-957-9878 or [email protected].

Both programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture

and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

Thank you to the Bernard H. and Blanche E. Jacobson Foundation, EQT Foundation, Fund for the Arts, the Herscher Foundation, Inc., Kanawha County Schools, the Katharine B. Tierney Charitable Foundation, the Daywood Foundation, Inc., the FirstEnergy Foundation, the Maier Foundation, and the Toyota USA Foundation for additional funding and support of the Great Composers Make History.

Additional thanks to the Bernard H. and Blanche E. Jacobson Foundation, Clay Center Impact Grant Program, CRC Foundation, EQT Foundation, Fund for the Arts, the Herscher Foundation, Inc., Kanawha County Schools, Katharine B. Tierney Charitable Foundation, the Daywood Foundation, Inc., and the FirstEnergy Foundation for additional funding and support of the Symphonic Safari.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pops, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. The WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.