West Virginia Supreme Court rules with Antero, but doesn’t set new standards for gas drilling

By KEN WARD JR.

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday sided with Antero Resources in a case brought by Harrison County landowners, but it did not fully close off the ability of residents to use the courts to limit the effects of West Virginia’s growing natural gas industry.

Justices upheld a lower court ruling that threw out a collection of lawsuits that argued Antero’s operations in the Cherry Camp area had created a nuisance, but the 3-2 decision written by Justice Evan Jenkins did not include any new points of law setting precedent for future cases.

The decision is the second one issued by the court this month on major disputes between surface landowners and natural gas companies.

