West Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments in horizontal drilling taxation case involving Antero

By MATT HARVEY

CHARLESTON — Are portable toilets, sleeping quarters and industrial trash bins necessary for horizontal drilling operations?

That’s the question before the state Supreme Court, and their answer could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue for the state — or not.

The state’s highest court heard arguments Oct. 6 in the case.

At issue is a consumer sales tax assessment of around $1 million the West Virginia State Tax Department has levied on Antero Resources Corp. The state agency contends the energy producer owes the money for renting the toilets and trash bins, as well as docking Antero tax on two-thirds of the trailers where directional drillers stay during two-week shifts.

