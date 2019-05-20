West Virginia still in the weeds on broadband: State stuck waiting for federal action

By Matt Combs, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — It would seem like one of the keywords in West Virginia the past few years has been broadband.

From politicians, at all levels, to economic experts, all seem to agree that broadband is essential to progress in the Mountain State but few can handle the basic questions on who, what, where and how Mountaineers can be best connected to fast internet access.

At the center of that confusion is the uncertainty of the accuracy of the broadband connection maps produced by the Federal Communications Commission.

Those maps and that data direct federal dollars to much-needed infrastructure projects for those who aren’t connected or who are connected but lack adequate speed and service. …

