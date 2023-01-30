West Virginia Senators representing WVU, Fairmont State split on Campus Self-Defense Act

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state senators representing the district that includes two of the state’s universities are split on the idea of concealed carry on campuses.

Senate District 13, which contains both Fairmont State University and West Virginia University, is represented by Mike Caputo, D-13, and Mike Oliverio, R-13. The two have differing views on the bill that would allows individuals with concealed carry permits to carry on college campuses.

Caputo was one of four senators who voted against Senate Bill 10, also known as the Campus Self-Defense Act.

Also voting no were the two senate Democrats who represent District 5, Sens. Robert Plymale, D-5, and Mike Woelfel, D-5. District 5 contains the campus of Marshall University. The only Republican to vote no on the bill was Sen. Mike Maroney, R-2, who represents the more rural halves of Marion and Monongalia counties…

