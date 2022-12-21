West Virginia Senator Wakim-Chapman to focus on school security issues

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Northern Panhandle’s newest senator says she will focus on school security when she gets to Charleston next month.

State Sen.-elect Laura Wakim-Chapman, R-Ohio, expresses a concern for both students and veterans, and she thinks the two groups can work well together.

Wakim-Chapman wants to propose legislation that would place military-trained veterans in school buildings alongside the prevention resource officers already on duty.

“The biggest thing I plan to propose is a school security bill,” she said. “It would include hiring veterans to take care of security in our schools. Both veterans and police would be there to assist (if a security incident were to happen…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/12/wakim-chapman-to-focus-on-school-security-issues/