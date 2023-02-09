West Virginia Senate passes competing tax cut plan

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the 2023 legislative session halfway complete, members of the West Virginia Senate passed their counterproposal Wednesday to the tax cut plan presented by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House of Delegates early in the session.

The state Senate passed a committee substitute for Senate Bill 424 Wednesday afternoon in a 33-0 vote, sending the bill to the House.

The Senate Republican Caucus held a press conference Wednesday morning in front of the Senate chamber to announce and explain its comprehensive plan to cut a variety of taxes, including the personal income tax. The Senate plan would return more than $600 million back to taxpayers if implemented.

“What we believe we’ve put together is a very comprehensive, safe tax reduction plan that is as wide as we could possibly make it to capture and help the vast majority of West Virginians across the State of West Virginia,” said Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha…

