West Virginia Senate Finance to hold hearing focusing on leftover $28.3M transfer in CARES Act funding into Governor’s Office fund

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor’s Office’s transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that his committee will hold a budget hearing Friday morning that will scrutinize the shifting of the money to a Governor’s Office-controlled fund.

That fund, the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, distributed $10 million to Marshall University days after that transfer last fall to support constructing a new baseball stadium.

“So there’s been a lot of questions around how all that happened, and we’re going to try to sort through all that,” Tarr said upon announcing Friday’s hearing…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-senate-finance-to-hold-hearing-focusing-on-leftover-28-3m-transfer-in-cares-act/article_ff753761-a131-5f2e-95e6-51fc705d211e.html