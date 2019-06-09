Latest News:
West Virginia Senate Finance Committee issues General Revenue Collections report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee has released its General Revenue Collections Newsletter for the month of May 2019  as prepared by the Senate Finance Committee.

If you have any questions, please contact the Senate Finance office at 304-357-7867.  You may also find this information on the Senate Finance Committee’s website at: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/documents/GeneralRevenueCollections_May2019.pdf

http://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/senate/documents/GeneralRevenueCollections_May2019.pdf
