West Virginia sees country’s second-biggest drop in FAFSA completion rates

By Ryan Quinn, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Compared to around this time last year, nearly 20% fewer West Virginia high school seniors have submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the gateway to securing federal and state financial aid for college.

That’s according to Ed Pacchetti of the U.S. Education Department. He said that decrease is about double the average drop nationwide, and second only to the 21% drop in Tennessee.

Pacchetti said students should fill out the FAFSA, even if they think they can’t afford college. Students generally get more aid based on financial need, and West Virginia has a free community college tuition program that requires filling out the application.

“If nothing else, it gives them options in the fall if they file the FAFSA in the spring,” he said. “And at least they’ll know what size Pell Grant they qualify (for) and what other aid they may qualify for as well.” …

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/w-va-sees-countrys-second-biggest-drop-in-fafsa-completion-rates/article_ca9fb791-5791-5e2a-9abd-be2c7b564580.html