West Virginia schools present wish lists to board of education

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — East Park Elementary needs a crossing guard. Fairview Elementary needs a multipurpose room. East Fairmont High needs a new front door.

During three public hearings held Monday through Wednesday last week, every public school in Marion County gathered at their district high school to present improvements — or wish list items — they would to see come to life their respective school.

“Our first goal is to serve our students, and serve them the best we can,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “That’s the reason we’re here — the students.”

Each school in the county has a local School Improvement Council, a board comprised of community members, teachers and parents.

Their role is to review aspects of each facility that may need attention, compile a report and send a representative to present their findings to the board of education…

