By Josiah Cork, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After over two school years marred in some way by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, schools across West Virginia are looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022-23 school year approaches.

Notably, school will be starting without widespread COVID protocols in place, which officials hope can usher in refreshment for students, staff and families.

“This will be a fresh start for everyone. The past couple years we have been navigating a vast amount of COVID protocols. This school year will be more a traditional start to the school year, and I believe everyone is looking forward to that fresh start,” said Chris Derico, administrative assistant for secondary schools and curriculum development for Harrison County Schools…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/west-virginia-schools-focused-on-bouncing-back-in-2022-2023-school-year/article_01505416-0f5f-11ed-871e-63ce93824c80.html