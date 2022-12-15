West Virginia school head unveils literacy strategy

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In an attempt to address disparities in the reading and math scores of West Virginia’s student that were already below standards and made worse by COVID-19, State Superintendent of School David Roach released a plan to reverse these trends.

Roach briefed members of the West Virginia Board of Education during their monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston.

The first part of Roach’s plan will focus on improving literacy rates among West Virginia students, calling the initiative “Ready, Read, Write West Virginia.”

“This approach is simple: prioritize reading, writing, and math at the elementary level to build a solid foundation for our youngest learners,” Roach said. “At the secondary level, we will continue to build and advance skills in reading and math to ensure students can confidently pursue additional educational opportunities or enter the workforce or military upon graduation. As immediate first step, the West Virginia Department of Education is focused on the critical need to improve literacy among our students.” …

