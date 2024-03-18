West Virginia Restorative Justice Summit: Shaping a Future of Healing and Transformation

West Virginia Press Association

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Restorative Justice Project has announced the upcoming West Virginia Restorative Justice Summit will be held on the picturesque campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va. The summit will take place from June 14 to June 15, 2024, bringing together diverse voices committed to reshaping our justice system into one that fosters healing and reconciliation.

The summit will feature esteemed speakers from various corners of the education and social justice systems, ranging from judges to attorneys, educators to community volunteers, all working alongside individuals the justice system has directly impacted. Keynote speaker Valerie Slater, executive director of the RISE for Youth Coalition, will share insights and advocate for the rights of system-involved youth, shedding light on innovative approaches to address systemic challenges. Other speakers include Jim Nolan, a former police officer and professor at West Virginia University, Federal Magistrate Judge, Michael John Aloi, and Restorative Justice author Kathy Evans.

“We are thrilled to convene this summit, providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders dedicated to advancing restorative justice principles,” said Brenda Waugh, a member of the Advisory Group for of the West Virginia Restorative Justice Project. “Through an engaging keynote address, interactive breakout sessions, and meaningful networking opportunities, we aim to inspire actionable change and foster a community committed to healing and transformation.”

The summit will kick off at 8:30 AM on June 14 and conclude at 5:00 PM on June 15, offering participants a comprehensive program comprising 30 breakout sessions. With an early-bird registration fee of just $200, attendees will have access to all sessions and meals, making this summit an affordable and invaluable opportunity for learning and growth.

The Project anticipates providing at least eight continuing education credits for lawyers, social workers, peer recovery coaches, and licensed professional counselors. A certificate in Introduction to Restorative Justice for Law Enforcement Offices will be awarded to qualified police officers attending the program.

Early bird registration is available until April 15. After this date, the registration fee will increase to $300. Registration will close on May 31, 2024, so interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early. All meals are included in the registration and low cost housing is available in the WVWC dorms for an additional fee.

In addition to the enriching workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to unwind and connect at a live music event on Friday evening featuring the eclectic sounds of Lua Flora, a band hailing from Asheville, North Carolina.

For more information and to register for the West Virginia Restorative Justice Summit, please visit wvrjp.org.

About the West Virginia Restorative Justice Project:

The West Virginia Restorative Justice Project is dedicated to promoting restorative justice principles and practices throughout the state. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, the project seeks to transform the justice system into one that prioritizes healing, accountability, and reconciliation.