West Virginia Republicans rally at Summer meeting at the Greenbrier

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS, Special to The Journal

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee were encouraged Saturday to channel the spirit of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that came out of nowhere to defeat the seemingly unbeatable Soviet Union for the gold medal.

Members of the West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee hold up their Trump campaign signs at their summer meeting at the Greenbrier Resort on Saturday.

The state executive committee held its annual summer meeting Saturday at the Greenbrier Resort — owned by Gov. Jim Justice, the Democrat-turned-Republican.

Committee members heard from Justice, who is seeking a second term, during lunch Saturday, as well as from other Republican members of the Board of Public Works and a panel chaired by Republican women in elected and appointed positions. …

