West Virginia renewable energy firm to locate in Boone development park
By PHIL PERRY
HD Media
MADISON, W.Va. — A new business bringing a pilot project to the Rock Creek Industrial Park has officials hoping it will bring thousands of jobs to southern West Virginia and make the area a hub for what could be revolutionary in the field of renewable energy.
While the project has yet to officially go to contract, local leaders are excited about the potential.
“It is clear to me,” West Virginia Del. Rodney Miller, D-Boone, told Boone County Commissioners on Tuesday, “that with the investors that are lined up along with the interest, it is readily obvious that this takes us outside the box of the traditional thinking that we’ve had in West Virginia into a high tech, West Coast thought-process that conceivably down the road to employ thousands here.”
Daniel Hicks, CEO of Green Line Energy LLC, addressed commissioners about what he and many others believe can transform the economy of the southern part of the Mountain State. The company wasn’t looking for financial contributions from the county. It was looking for support as it begins the process of building a facility on the former Hobet mining site, which also is slated to house the largest military training facility on the East Coast on over 12-dozen acres. The site, dubbed Rock Creek Development Park by state officials, is in Boone and Lincoln counties near the border of Logan County.
Hicks, who has an engineering background with experience as a chief electrician, has developed a way, with the use of underground equipment, to create renewable electrical energy.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/business/renewable-energy-firm-to-locate-in-boone-development-park/article_a1ba0cdc-37b7-11e8-a447-1384f932f138.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch