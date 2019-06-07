West Virginia Renaissance Festival opens Saturday

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

Lady Isla rehearses jousters at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming 2nd annual festival, which begins this weekend. The festival will feature jousting, live music, food and many performers and animals. It runs four consecutive weekends. (Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Thousands of people visit Greenbrier County every August for the State Fair of West Virginia. But now there’s an additional “faire” on tap in June — the West Virginia Renaissance Festival.

With such enticing monikers as “The Enchanted Grove,” “The Fish Inn,” the “Tudor Tower” and the ominous-sounding “Wheel of Death,” the festival’s many attractions are arrayed across the verdant landscape at Hollow Hills Farm, eight miles west of Lewisburg. Dotted with arenas, stages and festive tents, the venue was already bustling with entertainers honing their acts when media were invited in for a sneak preview Thursday afternoon.

With only two days to go until “showtime” on Saturday, the joust rehearsal attracted quite a bit of attention, as did the gravity-defying antics of Grant Murray (aka Ichabod Wainwright) on the aforementioned Wheel of Death. Each of those shows will be performed three times a day during this weekend’s festival.

