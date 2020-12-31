West Virginia releases plans to get students back to school next year

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday a plan to get West Virginia’s pre-K and K-12 students back into schools even as the state’s school re-entry map is mostly red and orange due to COVID-19 infections.

During his Wednesday coronavirus briefing — his last of 2020 — Justice said all West Virginia pre-K, elementary, and middle schools will re-open for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan 19. Until then all schools will be on remote learning starting Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 15. Winter sports will begin Monday, March 1.

High school students will return to in-person school only if their county is not listed as red on Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map found at coronavirus.wv.gov. The weekly map updated on the Department of Education’s website will be discontinued.

According to the DOE, teachers and staff will use the two weeks prior to Jan. 19 to prepare for the return of in-person learning. Families with students in virtual learning programs can remain in those programs for the remaining school year if they choose to.

