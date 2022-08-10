West Virginia Professional Charter School Board receives updates as school year begins￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board in charge of supervising West Virginia’s public charter schools heard updates Tuesday on enrollment, updated some rules and made changes to its budget as it fights a lawsuit to shut down the state’s charter school pilot project.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School (PCSB) met virtually Tuesday morning. Executive Director James Paul briefed board members on the latest enrollment numbers for the state’s two brick-and-mortar charter schools and two statewide virtual charter schools.

The West Virginia Academy, serving students in Monongalia and Preston counties, began the school year Aug. 2 with 470 students. The school serves students in kindergarten through ninth grade. Enrollment for the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy is 381. The school will serve students in pre-K through 10th grade…

