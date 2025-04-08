West Virginia Press Association now hiring a full-time office manager and communications specialist

The West Virginia Press Association is now hiring!
The West Virginia Press Association is looking for a full-time office manager and communications specialist to enhance newspaper services and promote the benefits of membership. This position will serve as a vital link between the Association, member newspapers and associate members. The ideal candidate will ensure effective communication and support while managing office operations.
The hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with occasional flexibility for team needs or special projects.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Member Communication:
– Serve as the primary point of contact for member inquiries and support.
– Communicate regularly with newspaper and associate members about services, benefits, and upcoming events.
– Assist, as needed, with the creation and distribution of newsletters, updates, and promotional materials to keep members informed.
2. Office Management:
– Oversee daily office operations to ensure a smooth workflow and clean, safe, working environment.
– Handle invoicing, billing, and payment processing for member dues and services.
– Maintain accurate records and databases of members, communications, and transactions.
3. Advertising Coordination:
– Collaborate in the design and placement of advertisements in the Association’s publications.
– Manage ad submissions, ensuring compliance with specifications and deadlines.
– Develop advertising packages and promotional strategies to maximize member’s request.
4. Technical Skills:
– Utilize various software and tools for communication, invoicing, and design (e.g., Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Suite, and advertising platform.)
– Assist in maintaining the Association’s website and social media platforms to enhance member engagement.
5. Event Coordination:
– Assist in planning and organizing member events, conventions, Legislative gatherings, workshops, and online training sessions.
– Promote events through various channels to maximize member participation.
Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Business Administration, or a related field preferred.
– Proven experience in office management, member services, or a similar role.
– Strong verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to engage and connect with diverse audiences.
– Proficient in computer skills, including designing and invoicing templates, graphic design tools, and social media platforms.
– Excellent organizational skills, with attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
– A passion for supporting the newspaper industry and an understanding of its challenges and opportunities.
– Newspaper, journalism, PR experience preferred but not mandatory.
What We Offer:
– A collaborative and supportive work environment reporting directly to Member Services Director and support the Executive Director.
– Opportunities for professional development and growth.
– The chance to make a significant impact within the West Virginia Press Association and the broader community and have a lot of fun interacting and various events around the state.
–Full time Salaried Position with compensation based on experienced, between 35k-40k
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter outlining qualifications and experience related to the position. Applications can be sent to [[email protected]) by April 15, 2025.
Join us in promoting the values of journalism and supporting our members in the ever-evolving digital landscape!