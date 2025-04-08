West Virginia Press Association now hiring a full-time office manager and communications specialist

The West Virginia Press Association is now hiring!

The West Virginia Press Association is looking for a full-time office manager and communications specialist to enhance newspaper services and promote the benefits of membership. This position will serve as a vital link between the Association, member newspapers and associate members. The ideal candidate will ensure effective communication and support while managing office operations.

The hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with occasional flexibility for team needs or special projects.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Member Communication:

– Serve as the primary point of contact for member inquiries and support.

– Communicate regularly with newspaper and associate members about services, benefits, and upcoming events.

– Assist, as needed, with the creation and distribution of newsletters, updates, and promotional materials to keep members informed.

2. Office Management:

– Oversee daily office operations to ensure a smooth workflow and clean, safe, working environment.

– Handle invoicing, billing, and payment processing for member dues and services.

– Maintain accurate records and databases of members, communications, and transactions.

3. Advertising Coordination:

– Collaborate in the design and placement of advertisements in the Association’s publications.

– Manage ad submissions, ensuring compliance with specifications and deadlines.

– Develop advertising packages and promotional strategies to maximize member’s request.

4. Technical Skills:

– Utilize various software and tools for communication, invoicing, and design (e.g., Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Suite, and advertising platform.)

– Assist in maintaining the Association’s website and social media platforms to enhance member engagement.

5. Event Coordination:

– Assist in planning and organizing member events, conventions, Legislative gatherings, workshops, and online training sessions.

– Promote events through various channels to maximize member participation.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Business Administration, or a related field preferred.

– Proven experience in office management, member services, or a similar role.

– Strong verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to engage and connect with diverse audiences.

– Proficient in computer skills, including designing and invoicing templates, graphic design tools, and social media platforms.

– Excellent organizational skills, with attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

– A passion for supporting the newspaper industry and an understanding of its challenges and opportunities.

– Newspaper, journalism, PR experience preferred but not mandatory.

What We Offer:

– A collaborative and supportive work environment reporting directly to Member Services Director and support the Executive Director.

– Opportunities for professional development and growth.

– The chance to make a significant impact within the West Virginia Press Association and the broader community and have a lot of fun interacting and various events around the state.

–Full time Salaried Position with compensation based on experienced, between 35k-40k

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter outlining qualifications and experience related to the position. Applications can be sent to [[email protected]) by April 15, 2025.

Join us in promoting the values of journalism and supporting our members in the ever-evolving digital landscape!