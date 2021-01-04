West Virginia prep coaches angry at Gov. Justice after New Year’s Eve gala video

By Ryan Pritt, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A New Year’s Eve video depicting a large crowd of people at The Greenbrier resort, many without masks and violating coronavirus social distancing guidelines has riled coaches, athletes and administrators.

The video was taken a day after Gov. Jim Justice, the owner of The Greenbrier, announced that all high school winter sports would be delayed to March 1.

“It’s just so hypocritical,” Spring Valley girls basketball coach Bo Miller said. “The governor is planning these big parties down at his place and not letting us get kids in the gym, kids that have met all the guidelines and done all of the right things. It’s crazy. The rich get to do what they want and us peasants have to abide by the rules.”

George Washington boys coach Rick Greene concurred.

“It’s typical of what he’s done all along,” Greene said. “Never have I seen anything that justifies what he’s doing. No one has yet showed me where [prep athletics] is the spike in the numbers. The spike is with people out in public bars, at parties, people going places, and then you have something at The Greenbrier that is probably making beaucoups money. I’m outraged, but there’s nothing you can do. He doesn’t care about the kids and that’s obvious.” …

