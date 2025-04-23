West Virginia Plant Guides Available at Statewide Garden Centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The inaugural West Virginia plant guide showcasing 500 plants commonly used in or recommended for West Virginia is now showing up throughout the Mountain State at nurseries and garden centers. The West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) compiled the 80-page, full-color publication containing photos, descriptions, growing requirements and mature sizes of each of the plants. The guides are free to interested customers.

Landscape Plants for West Virginia is available at the following garden centers (more to come):

Gritt’s Farm at the Capitol Market in Charleston

Valley Gardens in Charleston

Greenscape Landscape Co. & Nursery in Parkersburg

Scots in Vienna

Thomsons Landscaping – Garden Center in Marietta, Ohio

Kim’s Greenhouse in Milton

G & G Nursery in Lesage

Kotalic Landscaping in Lesage

Terra Fate Native Plant Nursery in Huntington

Ponzani Landscaping Company in St. Clairsville, Ohio

Owners of nurseries and garden centers who are members of WVNLA hope customers will take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about how to successfully grow Mountain State plants and beautify their gardens and landscapes.

# # #

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, Inc., established in 1939, is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.

WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. For membership, events or mission priorities please visit https://wvnla.org/