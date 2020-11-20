West Virginia Pharmacists-owned Medicare D Plan available to local patients during Medicare annual enrollment period

Independent Pharmacy-Owned plan open to medicare-eligible West Virginia residents, will keep pharmacy care accessible and healthcare dollars in local economy

HOT SPRINGS, AR – With just under three weeks left in the Medicare Annual Enrollment period, there is still time for West Virginia patients seeking an affordable, patient-centered Medicare-D plan. Indy Health Insurance Company, an independent pharmacy and pharmacy-organization owned health plan, is accepting new members through Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which ends December 7, 2020.

“As pharmacists and pharmacy owners, we’ve seen how difficult this past year has been on our older patients, and not just because of the pandemic,” said Indy Health Insurance Company Board Chair Laura Atkinson. “This year many Medicare patients were unhappily surprised to discover it would cost them more to use their local community pharmacy in 2021, and for some, that wasn’t just a deal breaker, it was a heart-breaker. Our plan allows any Medicare patient in West Virginia to maintain access to their current pharmacy – without paying more.”

“Indy Health’s Elite Rx and Saver Rx plans are designed to provide patients the most flexible and accessible prescription coverage for the best possible price,” said Amanda Peterson, Indy Health’s CEO. “For patients, it’s a locally-based alternative to the often overly-restrictive requirements of plans offered that promise savings. By working with local providers, patients also keep their health care dollars in the local economy, which is more important than ever in these uncertain times.”

Indy Health’s Medicare Part D plan allows plan participants to receive their medications through thousands of pharmacies in their network, but Indy Health’s Medicare Part D plan designates the patients’ local independent pharmacy as a preferred pharmacy and does not force the use of prescription mail order or large retail chain pharmacies. Under Indy Health, Medicare eligible residents may choose their pharmacy.

Masontown-based pharmacist and Indy Health plan partner Eric Belldina says his patients were relieved to know they would not have to pay more to continue using his pharmacy. “I helped design this plan with my patients in mind,” he said. “Most Medicare-D plans are corporately-owned and are structured to put profits ahead of care. It’s frustrating to see patients have to transfer their prescriptions to mail order or a giant retailer because you know they won’t receive the kind of care and attention they so often need from the pharmacy staff. Indy Health aims to change that prescription care model.”

Medicare eligible residents wishing to enroll in the new Indy Health Medicare Part D plan should select Indy Health Insurance Company as their Medicare D provider choice when making their insurer selections on the Medicare.gov website portal. For Indy Health Plan details see IndyHealthIns.com or call 800-799-0927 (TTY 711).

About Indy Health:

The Indy Health team has over 616 combined years of experience in Medicare-D plans, Health Insurance, Med D Actuarial Analysis, Health Insurance Law, and Pharmacy. The Indy Health team’s mission is to create a transparent Medicare-D plan that provides fair reimbursements for independent pharmacies as well as transparent pricing and affordable medications for consumers.

Through Indy Health Insurance Company, independent pharmacies will benefit by partnering with an independently owned entity that provides independent pharmacies a more equitable representation within the prescription drug system.