West Virginia Parkways Authority gives preliminary approval to toll increases/flat-fee discount, now goes to public comment

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority board gave preliminary approval Thursday to a resolution that would double the amount collected for single tolls on the turnpike and create a single-fee discount program.

Following the unanimous vote, the resolution goes to public comment before the Authority takes the measure up for final consideration in June. Parkways General Manager Greg Barr said public meeting dates are targeted for May 10-11 and May 14-15. Locations and times have not been set.

The resolution calls for doubling the rate for tolls as well as the implementation of a flat-fee discount program. Currently, tolls are priced at $2 for passenger cars and $1.30 for those that have an in-state E-ZPass.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/parkways-authority-gives-preliminary-approval-to-toll-increases-flat-fee/article_4907b7dd-a7a5-5661-970d-ba4ad959b1f1.html

See more from The Register-Herald