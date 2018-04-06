Latest News:
West Virginia Parkways Authority gives preliminary approval to toll increases/flat-fee discount, now goes to public comment

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

Motorists prepare to stop at the toll booths on I-77 North in Ghent in this file photo from 2015. More people traveled along the West Virginia turnpike during the recent six-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period this year than any year in the past decade.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority board gave preliminary approval Thursday to a resolution that would double the amount collected for single tolls on the turnpike and create a single-fee discount program.

Following the unanimous vote, the resolution goes to public comment before the Authority takes the measure up for final consideration in June. Parkways General Manager Greg Barr said public meeting dates are targeted for May 10-11 and May 14-15. Locations and times have not been set.

The resolution calls for doubling the rate for tolls as well as the implementation of a flat-fee discount program. Currently, tolls are priced at $2 for passenger cars and $1.30 for those that have an in-state E-ZPass.

