West Virginia, other states discuss standards for high-speed police pursuits

By MEGAN OSBORNE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Dangerous police pursuits have states looking into creating government standards for pursuit procedures.

In April, a police chase that stretched from Milton to Dunbar left several people injured. The pursuit was initiated on Alex Nathaniel Foster, 25, after state parole officers sent out an alert for his whereabouts to dispatchers. He was spotted by Milton police and fled, being chased by officers from several agencies into two counties.

According to MPD, the suspect hit several cars, injuring several people, before he was apprehended while attempting to hijack a vehicle from an elderly driver in Dunbar.

