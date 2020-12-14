West Virginia oil and natural gas groups merge into GO-WV

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two of the state’s oldest advocacy groups for natural gas and oil producers in West Virginia decided they were better off together than apart, merging into a supergroup to better promote the industry and downstream companies.

The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association and the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia announced recently the merger into the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

The supergroup, known as GO-WV, will include more than 600 members representing drillers, pipeline construction, distributors and other industries benefiting from oil and natural gas, such as power plants, petrochemical producers and trade organizations.

GO-WV will be headed by Charlie Burd, formerly the executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. GO-WV’s board also will spend the next several months working on the consolidation of the two groups, branding and developing a legislative agenda for 2021…

