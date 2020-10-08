West Virginia officials comment on Virgin Hyperloop selection

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia representatives at the federal and state level have issued comments on Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to base its new Hyperloop Certification Center in the state.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa.: “Nearly a year ago, I wrote to Sir Richard Branson, highlighting the benefits of doing business in West Virginia and urging him to pick the Mountain State for the newest Virgin Hyperloop venture. Today we celebrate the beginning of a new partnership between West Virginia and Virgin Hyperloop that will last for decades to come. Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to make West Virginia the home of their Certification Center is a testament to our people and proves that when West Virginia competes, we win. West Virginia continues to grow in the technology, manufacturing, and innovation sectors, and I look forward to witnessing the benefits of this progress as we advance the future of travel

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.: “Over the last several years, West Virginia’s economy has begun to diversify into new sectors. The announcement that Virgin Hyperloop’s Certification Center and test track will be located right here in our state will help us continue this growth in the knowledge based economy. I’m glad that Virgin Hyperloop views West Virginia as a state on the edge of the tech economy. With our educational institutions, research and development opportunities, skilled workforce, low cost of living, and high quality of life, West Virginia is the ideal selection. I’ve been a consistent advocate for this project and am thrilled we’ve been selected as the site. Not only does this announcement prove that West Virginia is moving forward, but it also shows that we have what it takes to draw in more technology jobs that will support the future of transportation. This is a tremendous day for all of West Virginia, but particularly Tucker and Grant counties.”

West Virginia State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Mason: “Today’s announcement by Virgin Hyperloop demonstrates the newly found appeal of West Virginia for job creators in the high-tech industry and other fields to make a significant commitment and investment in our state. I am incredibly grateful to Virgin Hyperloop for the faith that they are putting into West Virginia with this project. I look forward to seeing this project develop and bring with it good, high-paying jobs for years to come. … Of all of the places in the world, Virgin Hyperloop chose West Virginia because they see the value that comes from our Governor, our Legislature, our Commerce Department, and our federal delegation working together to make our state the best place in the country to bring high-tech, high-paying jobs for a new economy. I commend everybody for the hard work that have done to make this moment possible. Congratulations to the great State of West Virginia.”

West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay: “This is truly a great day for West Virginia. Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is a tremendous honor for our state and affirmation that the sound leadership, responsible reforms and collaborative teamwork we have put in place at all levels of government have been recognized by business innovators across the globe. As state leaders, we’ve met with Virgin Hyperloop representatives several times over the past year and are excited about the Hyperloop One project and how it can revolutionize transportation around the world. This is an exciting new technology that holds tremendous promise not only for the company, but for the West Virginia economy in terms of how it can quickly connect our people, cities and businesses with the rest of the country. West Virginia was one of nearly 20 states in consideration for this project, and the competition was intense. But our state was able to demonstrate the best teamwork, collective spirit and overall motivation to be a true partner and help Virgin Hyperloop realize the true promise of this innovative idea. We hope Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to locate in our state serves as a signal to business innovators around the world that West Virginia is ripe for investment, and we stand ready to help them create jobs and new technologies in our state.”

West Virginia State Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral: “This is recognition that West Virginia, and the Potomac Highlands in particular, is a great place to invest and do business. We’ve worked hard to attract business leaders and investment to our region, and Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is proof that West Virginia is now being recognized as a prime location to create jobs and grow a business. This is a great day for West Virginia. …”

West Virginia State Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant: “This is a phenomenal day for our region and we look forward to welcoming Virgin Hyperloop to our area. This decision is a tremendous shot in the arm to our region, and will result in a significant number of construction jobs along with good-paying permanent jobs once the facility is up and running. We thank Governor Justice for bringing everyone from the state and local levels to the table to help encourage Virgin Hyperloop to locate here. We stand ready to help the company in any way we can.”

U.S. Representative David McKinley, R-W.Va.: “The Hyperloop Certification Center will put West Virginia on the map as a hub of innovation. The project will help further diversify our economy, attract jobs and investment, and shine a spotlight on what makes our state great.”

U.S. Representative Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.:“There is no better place than West Virginia for high-tech, innovative transportation solutions. The Hyperloop Certification Center will create thousands of new jobs in the region, and American-made technology will be produced right here in the Mountain State.

U.S. Representative Carol Miller, R-W.Va.: “I am excited to welcome Virgin Hyperloop to West Virginia. This partnership will create modern jobs, establish our state as a hub for innovation, and unlock new opportunities in the 21st century economy. Working together, we will develop cutting-edge American transportation technology that we will export throughout the world.”