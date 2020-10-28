West Virginia officials celebrate ‘Jobs and Hope’ anti-drug program

By Steven Allen Adams

The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, a program created more than a year ago to help people recovering from substance abuse find jobs and second chances celebrated several victories Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice praised the Jobs and Hope West Virginia with program officials and partners during a virtual announcement.

“It’s not going to be the single cure for this terrible, terrible problem … but its doggone helping, and it’s helping in a big big way,” Justice said.

The Jobs and Hope West Virginia program was rebranded more than one year ago at a ceremony in Putnam County on Oct. 15, 2019. Formerly known as JIM’S Dream, the program was first unveiled during Justice’s 2019 State of the State address to kick off the legislative session that year…

