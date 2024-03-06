West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association honors Huntington landscaper at Winter Symposium

Stephen Saunders Named 2024 Person of the Year

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Stephen Saunders of Saunders Lawn Care in Huntington, W.Va., was named 2024 Person of the Year by the board of the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association’s (WVNLA) at its recent Winter Symposium.

Citing his leadership in the installation of a Natural Learning Environment at the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, the WVNLA chose to honor Saunders.

The framed award was inscribed: “As a long-term board member and during his term as 2021-22 President, Steve exhibited careful consideration of the Association’s mission and actions, and was a strong and effective leader. His diligent work committing time, talent and resources to the completion of the Natural Learning Environment as his Presidential Project was both a tribute to his blind aunt and uncle who were active there, and also a blessing to the center and the families it serves. Steve took the lead in quietly completing the project and in maintaining it.”

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the association annually honors a member who has represented the association and profession with distinction.

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, Inc., established in 1939, is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.

WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. Regionally, WVNLA co-owns the annual Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show along with the Maryland and Virginia associations.

For membership, events or mission priorities please visit https://wvnla.org/