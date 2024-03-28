West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association Board approves new scholarship program for incoming WVU freshmen to study Landscape Architecture, Horticulture

Scholarship in Memory of George Longenecker, applications due April 22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The board of directors of the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) approved a new scholarship program in memory of George W. Longenecker to encourage graduating high school seniors to apply for and enroll in the Landscape Architecture or Horticulture programs at West Virginia University’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

The program offers recipients full tuition reimbursement for four semesters while maintaining a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) with full credits in either the Landscape Architecture or Horticultural Programs. This scholarship is only available for the first four semesters because West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association offers additional scholarship opportunities for students in their junior and senior years. The deadline for applications is April 22.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said, “The scholarship is an opportunity for our association to invest in the future of our industry’s professionals and a way to honor a man who was instrumental in establishing a Landscape Architecture program at West Virginia University and who educated and mentored countless students.”

Applicants must have the following qualifications:

West Virginia resident High school senior accepted to West Virginia University Landscape Architecture or Horticulture Programs OR any in-state resident student entering their first year of WVU Landscape Architecture or Horticulture Program Must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher at WVU Plan to be a full-time student at WVU

Individuals must complete an application and submit an essay stating his or her interest in Landscape Architecture or Ornamental Horticulture and why they feel it is important to the state of West Virginia to develop future professionals in the nursery and landscape design industry.

The essay and information must be submitted no later than April 22 to:

WVNLA, Scholarship Application, P. O. Box 20284, Charleston, WV 25362.

Those interested in applying can do so by mail or at: https://wvnla.memberclicks.net/Longenecker_Scholarship#!/

Questions: [email protected] or 304-553-1234.

George W. Longenecker dedicated a lifetime to the study and mentorship of landscape architecture. He was instrumental in developing the landscape architecture program at West Virginia University, where he was beloved by his students and fellow faculty members for his personality and knowledge of plant materials. He founded and led the effort to organize and establish the West Virginia Botanic Garden in Morgantown. For 35 years, Longenecker served as an advisor for the Pennsylvania Conservancy-sponsored summer landscape architecture internship program for the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pa.