West Virginia native and businessman Alexander Gaaserud launches 2024 campaign for U.S. Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Alexander Gaaserud, West Virginia native and businessman, has announced the launch of his 2024 campaign for U.S. Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Gaaserud is a native and resident of Elkins and graduated from Elkins High School in 2010. He founded the Young Republicans Club of Elkins High School in September, 2008. The club, at the time, included over 60 members that took part in various community activities, including candidate canvassing throughout the Elkins area. Many former club members have gone on to successful careers in fields including supply chain management, medicine, and business.

Gaaserud graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 2015 with a degree in Political Science. After graduation, he began a successful career in Third Party Logistics, an industry he continues to work in today. Gaaserud married Jasmine Michelle Angus, a native of Ravenswood. The couple have one child, Xander Paul Gaaserud, and are expecting another baby boy, due in January of 2023.

Gaaserud said he will be a bold new conservative voice for all of West Virginia, Washington D.C., and the political class that has forgotten about so many of us. For political purposes, Gaaserud identifies as an America First Republican. However, he most identifies as a pragmatist who will work to get the job done for all West Virginians, regardless of party affiliation.

Gaaserud believes the ongoing opioid, heroin, and fentanyl drug crises in the state have almost destroyed West Virginia. He said the illegal drug deluge is amplified in West Virginia by President Biden’s inability to protect our borders from the influx of illegal drugs into our country. This influx of easy to obtain drugs continues to make West Virginia ground zero for the ongoing drug crises with no real end in sight. Gaaserud will be a strong voice for those families and individuals impacted by the never-ending drug crises in the state and will not settle for the disheartening status quo we see today.

Misinformed liberals are attacking our Second Amendment. Gaaserud said, ‘Guns are not the problem. Criminals who have no respect for our laws are the problem. Red Flag laws are a problem. We do not need more laws to curtail our gun rights. We need more law-abiding citizens with guns than perpetrators with guns to protect our families, our heritage, our way of life here in West Virginia. We need to strongly support our law enforcement officers and push our judges to hold offenders accountable. These are just some of the ways to assure freedom and security for all Americans, young and old.

“We need to support, promote, and protect our economic heritage of coal, gas, agriculture, and lumber. At the same time, we must stop making bad trade deals with China, Canada, and Mexico and continue to modernize our West Virginia workforce and infrastructure to compete and thrive for generations to come.

Gaaserud is running to be West Virginia congressional representative in 2024. He wants to begin restoring our state that has declined for decades, and lead our neglected citizens back into prosperity, dignity, and economic growth.

“It’s time for new leadership and to end the era of political dynasty, failed leadership, and poverty.” Gaaserud said he knows if we do not bring dynamic, generational change to West Virginia, our state will continue to lose its people, fail our children educationally, neglect our small businesses, and see our population decline until West Virginia falls even further into despair.

The announcement said West Virginia will be better with Gaaserud’s leadership. He will fight the swamp and the anti-American, woke, leftist agenda that permeates Washington, D.C. Gaaserud will work hard to protect West Virginians from those that wish to destroy the lives of all hard-working West Virginia men and women in the 2nd Congressional District and statewide.