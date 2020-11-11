West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony set for Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Honorees from Kanawha, Mercer, Harrison, Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s (WVMHoF) 2020 induction ceremony will be broadcast statewide on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s main channel 7-9 p.m. on Saturday.

“We always look forward to the time of year when we get to broadcast the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony,” said Chuck Roberts, WVPB Executive Director. “But this year, it’s even more special to us because one of our own is being honored, and we couldn’t be prouder. Larry Groce, our esteemed host and creator of Mountain Stage, continues to shine a positive light on music and the Mountain State, and certainly deserves this distinction.”

The two-hour special will also be streamed on wvpublic.org, Facebook, YouTube and PBS Passport.

YouTube: Direct Link – https://youtu.be/pAmk-glmMDI

Facebook: Facebook event with Live Video – https://www.facebook.com/events/385090855870863/

The stream will also be available on wvpublic.org and on WVPB Passport using the PBS App on your TV and other devices.

The ceremony was filmed at the Culture Center Theater Sept. 20-21 and will also include presentations and musical segments taped in Nashville, Los Angeles and Bakersfield, CA.

“It’s an honor for us as an organization to be able to showcase the talents of these artists,” said WVMHoF Director Michael Lipton. “And we feel it’s important for West Virginians to know and take pride in these musicians who have contributed so much to the rich quilt of American music.

“Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, we had to be creative in putting together this year’s ceremony,” Lipton added. “As a result we have a number of performances, presentations and remarks that were filmed in other parts of the country. While there’s no substitute for a live audience and live TV, I think we’ve put together a great show – and one that showcases the considerable talents of these West Virginia musicians.

As the ceremony was filmed without an audience, the WVMHoF, a non-profit organization, was not able to sell tickets to offset production costs. However, during the show, viewers will be advised of a way to contribute by mail or electronically.



The 2020 WVMHoF inductees include:

· Mercer County’s Ethel Caffie-Austin (Presenter: Ollie Watts Davis)

· Kanawha County’s Honey and Sonny Davis (Presenter: Tim O’Brien)

·Kanawha County’s Larry Groce (Presenters: Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher)

·Harrison County’s Mayf Nutter (Presenter: Pat Boone).

·From Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties, The Hammons Family (Presenter: Eric Waggoner)

The WVMHoF’s eighth induction ceremony brings the total number of inductees to 58, representing all parts of the state and musical genres ranging from traditional, country and bluegrass to rock, opera, soul, R&B and gospel.

There will be musical performances by Ethel Caffie-Austin, Pat Boone, Larry Groce, Trevor Hammons and Jesse Milnes, Vince Herman and Annie Neeley, Charlie McCoy, Mayf Nutter, Emily Miller, Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius, and Billy Edd Wheeler.

The house band will be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.

The show will be hosted by Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller, Artistic Director of Augusta Heritage Center. Short messages will be offered from past Hall of Fame inductees Peter Marshall (of “Hollywood Squares” fame) and Ann Magnuson.

The show will air from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14, on WVPB stations across West Virginia and will also be streamed on Passport. It will also be streamed on the WVPB Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WVPublic/

The event is sponsored by the following: West Virginia Lottery, Bailey & Glasser LLP, WV Humanities Council, ConServ Contractors Services Inc. of West Virginia, Pocahontas County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mister Bee Potato Chips, Hendrickson & Long PLLC, Mountain of Hope Organization, Highmark West Virginia, Snowshoe Mountain Resort, West Virginia University Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center,

West Virginia University – West Virginia & Regional History Center,

City of Charleston, West Virginia, and Suddenlink.