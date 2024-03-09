West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy — South Class 61 graduates 66 cadets

West Virginia Press Association

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South program, located in Montgomery, West Virginia, graduated 66 cadets as a part of Class 61 on March 8 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

“The graduating cadets of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-South are celebrating a significant milestone in their lives,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of West Virginia. “The dedication, devotion, pride, and confidence these cadets have developed and demonstrated over the past 22 weeks exemplifies the best attributes of leadership, personal courage, and heartfelt commitment. Each cadet has worked hard and excelled at overcoming adversity. The education, values, self-discipline, goal setting and leadership skills they have learned while at MCA have better prepared them to be impactful West Virginia citizens. The cadets now know that if they dream it and believe it, they can achieve it. Our entire One Guard family celebrates their accomplishment here today and look forward to all they will do in their futures.”

Class 61 has 48 cadets, or 73 percent, graduating the program with a high school diploma. Of those graduating, 42 percent (28 cadets) plan to join the workforce, 17 percent (11 cadets) plan to join the military, 12 percent (8 cadets) plan to attend a vocational/technical program and nine percent (6 cadets) plan to go onto a four-year college program. Twenty percent of the class (13 cadets) plan to participate in the Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program after graduation.

Class 61 represents 28 different counties throughout the Mountain State, with Kanawha County having the highest enrollment for the course with 15 cadets.

Throughout the 22-week program, cadets provided more than 4,361 hours of community service through 23 different projects, a recognized value of more than $124,462.94.

The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the Eight Core Components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program. It is a free volunteer program for West Virginia youth ages 16 to 18 years old who are educationally at-risk.



A total of 5,669 cadets have graduated from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program since 1993.

Award winners from Class 61 are as follows:

ROBERT C. BYRD DISTINGUISHED CADET AWARD

Cadet Justin Paul Miller

Letart, Mason County

Son of Julie and Christopher Miller

ADJUTANT GENERAL’S AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Cadet Jacob Andrew Ballard

Reedsville, Preston County

Son of Michelle and Andrew Ballard

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Cadet Noah Cameron Bowen

Ghent, Raleigh County

Son of Robert and Teresa Bowen

CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Cadet Andrea Nicole Anderson

Spencer, Roane County

Daughter of Sherrie and Seth Anderson

ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD

Cadet Samuel Lomas

Charleston, Kanawha County

Son of Misty and Patrick Lomas

MOST IMPROVED CADET AWARD

Cadet Taliah Rose Gicotte

Hedgesville, Berkeley County

Daughter of Stephanie Schrider

“ESPRIT DE CORPS” AWARD

Cadet Jackson Maddox Quate

Huntington, Cabell County

Son of Joshua and Shondaya Fedotoff

“IRON MIKE” AWARD FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS

Cadet Justin Paul Miller

Letart, Mason County

Son of Julie and Christopher Miller

“IRON MICHELLE” AWARD FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS

Cadet Payton Wander

Huntington, Cabell County

Daughter of Andrew and Deborah Wander

CAPTAIN JOSEPH L. CULLINAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Cadet Dylan Bradley

Beckley, Raleigh County

Son of Theresa Bradley

Enlisting into the West Virginia National Guard as a 91 Bravo, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic