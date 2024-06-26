West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps helping finalize renovations at Hezekiah House in St. Albans for those in recovery 

West Virginia Press Association

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. – Ten work crews of volunteers from five states affiliated with the West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps (WVMAW) have contributed labor, materials and appliances in renovations to a St. Albans home for use as an aftercare facility housing those in recovery.

Youth and advisors from Avondale Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, N.C., were at Hezekiah House last week putting finishing touches on the renovations.

Pastor Michael Poke, Sr. with St. Paul Missionary Church said Eugene Hezekiah Washington left his estate to the church several years ago. “We have been working diligently to cost-effectively renovate the home for use by those battling addiction,” said Poke. “Soon the home he left behind will be a place of hope and healing.”

Hezekiah House will be a six-bed aftercare facility, offering long term support for 11 men up to three years, if necessary.

Peyton Ballard, executive director of the non-profit West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps (WVMAW), is a partner in the project. Ballard said its work crews have performed repairs, including flooring, electrical, painting, siding, plumbing, and installing donated kitchen cabinets. He said the St. Albans Presbyterian Church has housed the WVMAW groups.

“Thus far, we have contributed more than $50,000 through in-kind volunteer hours, materials and equipment to the project, which should be completed by the end of this year,” said Ballard.

Additional works crews, supervised by WVMAW staff, have included prep schools and churches:

Pastor Poke said he is grateful for the local and out-of-state support for this initiative. “The West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps has really come through for us and done an outstanding job,” said Poke. “The need for recovery housing is significant so we will be happy to lend a helping hand to those in need. We will also be offering career guidance and job placements for the residents.”

Donations to support this project’s implementation can be set to Hezekiah House, 821 B Street, Saint Albans, WV 25177.

WVMAW has locations in Beckley, Charleston, Point Pleasant, St. Albans, and Summersville.

To learn more about the West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps, Inc., visit https://wvministry.org/

###

Photos courtesy of the West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Work Camps (WVMAW)