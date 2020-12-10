West Virginia McDonald’s franchisee receives national award

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Andy Haughey, owner and operator of eight McDonald’s restaurants in the Huntington area, was awarded McDonald’s Ronald Award, an accolade that recognizes McDonald’s owners and operators for outstanding contributions to McDonald’s, their employees and guests and their local community.

Each year, McDonald’s presents the Ronald Award to individuals who not only operate top-performing restaurants but also exemplify the best of the McDonald’s brand. Only the top 1% of McDonald’s owner and operators across the country receive this honor each year.

Haughey, a Marshall University graduate who has been a McDonald’s franchisee for 19 years, was given the award by the McDonald’s Columbus field office.

Haughey is a second-generation McDonald’s owner and operator. His father, Fred Haughey, was an owner and operator for nearly 40 years.

Andy Haughey bought his first McDonald’s restaurant in 2001 at the age of 24…

