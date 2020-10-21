Opinion: West Virginia, Make sure you vote

From the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Today marks the beginning of early voting in West Virginia. Also, as of Tuesday morning, absentee ballots had successfully reached 98% of West Virginians who had requested them, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. What’s more, nearly 67% of the more than 136,000 mail-in ballots already had been filled out and returned.

Clearly, the people are taking their duty in this election seriously. And they should. West Virginia has more than 1.2 million registered voters, all of whom need to find a way to exercise their most democratic of rights before polls close on Nov. 3.

Early voting is a good way to exercise that right while avoiding crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The early voting period lasts through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Anyone going to the polls in person needs to protect themselves and others by masking up, keeping social distant and frequently cleansing hands. Those voting by mail need to make sure their ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3. There’s plenty more information available online from the secretary of state’s COVID-19 voting and poll worker guidelines. Or you can call 800-887-4304 for more information.

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/editorial/gazette-mail-editorial-make-sure-you-vote/article_511e1604-05f9-531b-a2d0-d6fcfd4537be.html