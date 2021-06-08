West Virginia Legislature passes bills to devote $150M to road projects; Mon & Preston will see 31 projects totaling $8.8M

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Legislature passed two bills during Monday’s brief special session to appropriate $150 million of Fiscal Year 2021 surplus funds for Division of Highways maintenance projects in all 55 counties.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the plan last week and included it in his special session call along with some bills to appropriate federal American Rescue Plan funds dedicated to the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education.

Statewide, the money will pay for 402 projects: paving 482.84 miles, repairing 17 slips and slides and 40 bridges, and 111 other projects.

Locally, Monongalia County will get $4,241,550, Preston will get $4,601,700 and Marion will get $2,088,400…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/07/legislature-passes-bills-to-devote-150m-to-road-projects-mon-preston-will-see-21-projects-totaling-8-8m/